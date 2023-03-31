Following many sell-out performances in London’s West End, Dame Judi Dench is bringing her show ‘I Remember It Well’ to Edinburgh in August.

It will provide a rare opportunity to see one of the world’s best-loved actresses back on stage and will allow Dame Judi to look back at a career spanning almost six decades.

She will share previously unheard stories from her phenomenal life with author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth.

When asked about the name of the show, Dame Judi replied: “Because sometimes I don’t remember it at all…”

Gyles Brandreth said: “Judi Dench is incredible. She loves doing new things – especially things she’s never done before. When she heard I was going to be in Edinburgh in August, she said, “That sounds rather fun, can I come, too?” As an Edinburgh Festival veteran, there’s no friendlier or more fun audience in the world. It’s going to be awesome. These days, Judi appears on screen all the time, but we very rarely see her on stage. This is going to be something unique and very special. She’s determined to give Edinburgh a show to remember. She won’t just be telling fun stories. She is promising us some Shakespeare and some singing as well. Don’t miss it.”

This one-off special live show comes to the Edinburgh Playhouse on 8 August 2023.

Tickets here.

Gyles Brandreth and Dame Judi Dench

Like this: Like Loading...