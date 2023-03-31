Pupils at Gracemount High School are attending extra sessions after their normal school day in the run up to their exams thanks to an innovative partnership project at the school.

The programme run by Saturday School includes extra maths and biology tuition and has been running throughout March. Around 70 pupils receive additional tuition in these subjects in preparation for their National 5 and Higher exams.

Pupils have been attending the sessions this month receiving tuition from Glasgow-based tutor company Saturday School. Two additional Grade Booster days are planned during the Easter break and the project has been made possible through a private donation.

Head Teacher Ross Hunter explained:“Essentially what we are doing is targeting two subject areas, Maths and Biology. We’ve identified young people who would benefit from the additional support and might have barriers for studying at home.

“Our aim has been to create a supportive environment and a structured programme in school which they may not have at home. They’re able to study with their peers and get direct access to a subject expert to help prepare them for their exams.

“It’s all about further developing their knowledge, raising attainment and giving them every chance to succeed in their National 5s and Highers. The cost of private tutoring can be a barrier to many of our families so we’re doing what we can to give them that extra support to succeed.

“These additional sessions are delivered by teachers who know their subjects thoroughly and fully understand the course content so it’s a really structured revision programme which gives our young people a boost. The feedback from pupils so far has been overwhelmingly positive. They are enjoying the opportunity to return to school and appreciate the extra study opportunities made available to them. Feedback has included ‘I signed up because I’m determined to do well in my exam and wanted to take every opportunity I could get to boost my grades’ and ‘I want to improve my revision methods and make sure I keep on top of my revision load’.”

Nathaniel Nwaokoro and Aya Boudjenah, are both S5 pupils studying Higher Maths. Nathaniel said: “It’s really useful as we can take notes that we can use at home and you’re being taught how to answer the SQA questions – it’s giving me a lot more confidence for my exams.” Aya said: “It’s good revision for your exams as you’re studying regularly and having the extra classes increases your confidence and knowledge of the course.”

Photographed in Higher Maths left to right: Murron Shaw S5, Aya Boudjenah S5 and Robike Basnet S6

Pupils at Gracemount chatting with Education Convener Cllr Joan Griffiths

Like this: Like Loading...