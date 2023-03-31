The report which is reproduced for you below is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city in the coming week.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

Loader Loading…
EAD Logo Taking too long?

Reload Reload document
| Open Open in new tab

Government to work with COSLA on new deal for local authorities

First Minister, Humza Yousaf, has reaffirmed The Scottish Government’s commitment to resetting the relationship with local authorities in a meeting with COSLA President Shona Morrison. A New Deal for local government has been embodied in the appointment of a dedicated Minister for Local Government Empowerment and Planning, Joe FitzPatrick, who joined the meeting alongside Deputy…

Continue Reading Government to work with COSLA on new deal for local authorities

Gracemount pupils taking extra classes ahead of the exams

Pupils at Gracemount High School are attending extra sessions after their normal school day in the run up to their exams thanks to an innovative partnership project at the school. The programme run by Saturday School includes extra maths and biology tuition and has been running throughout March. Around 70 pupils receive additional tuition in…

Continue Reading Gracemount pupils taking extra classes ahead of the exams

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.