‘Edinburgh Style’ is back at St James Quarter this month for its third season, focusing on fashion in Edinburgh’s lifestyle district in partnership with Grazia magazine.

From Friday 29 September to Sunday 1 October, St James Quarter will play host to an array of must-attend events, curated for the fashion lovers and beauty aficionados of Edinburgh.

Across the stylish weekend, guests can attend an exciting lineup of free fashion talks, styling workshops, and beauty masterclasses featuring world renowned brands. For those prepping their wardrobe for Autumn / Winter, the fashion team at Grazia will be hosting a series of intimate styling sessions, sharing their fashion and accessory must-haves for the season ahead.

There will be two catwalk shows on Saturday 30 September at 4pm and 6pm on Level 3 in the Galleria. Models will be taking to the runway, showcasing the newest looks fresh off the rails from retailers including John Lewis, H&M, & Other Stories and BOSS, as well as Harvey Nichols on Multrees Walk. For those seeking a truly VIP experience, the closing show, which will be styled by the Grazia team also offers live entertainment. While tickets are not essential, guests can reserve their free spot via the St James Quarter app.

John Lewis will have its own fashion and beauty events as part of its MYJL Members’ Week in collaboration with top influencers Nadine Baggott, Clarissa Rae and Nicole Ocran.

H Beauty is bringing back its H Beauty Carnival, including everything from expert sessions on how to perfect the ultimate glowing look with the Charlotte Tilbury team to how to get runway ready with the experts from Pat McGrath.

The H Beauty Carnival will also feature special appearances from social media it girl Emily Shak and celebrity makeup artist Neil Young who will be revealing their ultimate style and beauty tips. For more information and to book a free ticket, visit the H Beauty website here.

Susan Hewlett, Brand and Marketing Director at St James Quarter, said: “This year, we’re bringing some of the most trusted voices in the fashion and beauty world straight to St James Quarter with the return of Edinburgh Style. Over the course of the weekend, we will be hosting an array of exclusive fashion workshops, beauty masterclasses, immersive in-store experiences, and not one, but two runway presentations.

“This is the second year we’ve partnered with Grazia, and we can’t wait to show the fashion team all that the stylish city of Edinburgh has to offer. We’re inviting everyone to enjoy our packed schedule of unmissable events and celebrate their own unique style. Make sure you clear your diaries!”

