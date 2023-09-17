Former Lord Provost Frank Ross is taking part in the Kiltwalk this year.

He explained his motivation for taking part in the fundraiser. He said : “I am taking part in this years Kiltwalk (26 miles) for Leuchie House National Respite Centre because the centre offers a great service for my wife Hannah and others.”

Hannah suffers from MS and attends Leuchie House which is based in North Berwick and has lovely grounds four times a year for a respite break for her and the family. Leuchie House is dedicated to supporting people living with the long-term effects of conditions such as MS, MND, Parkinson’s and other neurological conditions through individualised respite breaks, and by providing an essential break for carers. With their specialist team, an enabling approach, the stunning location in the East Lothian countryside and the beautiful house, for short breaks with 24 hour care, Leuchie House really is one of a kind.

Frank said: “The quality of care that Hannah receives there is fantastic and that, combined with fine dining, a range of activities and trips out to the local area makes it a truly invigorating experience.



In order to help support Leuchie I have entered the Edinburgh Kiltwalk and will complete the Big Stride (21 miles) on Sunday 27Sept.. the route commences at Bingham and finishes at Murrayfield Stadium. To date I have received tremendous support from friends, family and colleagues, past and present, but there is always time for more donations.

Make your donation to Frank’s cause here.

