PURE Spa & Beauty have treated the team at Leuchie House to a day of pampering by their therapists as a reward for their hard work providing respite breaks to people living with neurological conditions.
As one of four headline sponsors of a prestigious fundraising event on behalf of the charity later this month – the Leuchie Long Lunch – the beauty salon wanted to go that extra mile to support the team at Scotland’s National Respite Centre near North Berwick.
A trio of therapists was sent along to provide relaxing massage sessions for the Leuchie team, which includes nurses, care assistants, cooks, housekeepers and administrative staff.
Mark Bevan, CEO at Leuchie said: “The team here have all said how much they appreciated the gesture, and we can’t thank PURE enough – not only for giving their time and expertise in this generous way, but for the significant support they have shown for the Leuchie Long Lunch.
“The lunch is a new annual business event, aimed at raising Leuchie’s profile across Scotland, raising funds, and improving our corporate engagement. We are thrilled to forge new links with a business as vibrant as PURE and this visit has ensured that our partnership has got off to the best possible start.”
Leuchie provides vital respite breaks to families affected by conditions such as multiple sclerosis, MND, Parkinson’s and the effect of stroke, a cause which PURE – which has locations across Scotland and England – was eager to get behind.
Becky Woodhouse, CEO of PURE Spa & Beauty, explained: “We are delighted to be partnering with Leuchie House and sponsoring the Leuchie Long Lunch.
“At PURE, our core purpose is to improve lives through happiness and wellbeing. We share this core purpose with Leuchie House, who provide respite support and short breaks to people living with neurological issues and their families.
“Helping to bring happiness to another human being is the foundation of a happy and healthy society and one that we at PURE and our partners at Leuchie House, feel passionately about.
“We hope that by working together and helping to raise awareness of the amazing work they do at Leuchie House, we can continue to help and support happiness and wellbeing to sufferers of MS and other life changing neurological conditions.”
