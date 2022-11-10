Tigerlily are going all out with their decorations this Christmas.
The special Christmas display created by Wild flowers, is made up of around 10,000 Christmas baubles.
Along with Herradura Tequila, Tigerlily have released four special seasonal serves, and what better way to get in the Christmas spirit than enjoying one of the new cocktails in amongst the colourful new Christmas interior.
Book now.
Robert Louis Stevenson Day 2022 – events at Museums & Galleries Edinburgh
To mark Robert Louis Stevenson Day on 13 November, there are special talks, workshops and live music planned at Museums & Galleries Edinburgh. Some of these events to celebrate the life of one of our famous writers born in the capital are drop-in sessions at the Writers’ Museum (where there is a permanent exhibition of…
Continue Reading Robert Louis Stevenson Day 2022 – events at Museums & Galleries Edinburgh
Fudge Kitchen raise thousands for charity
The Fudge Kitchen which has a branch here in Edinburgh has raised about £10,000 for charity in the last eight months. Their online and in-store fundraisers support local and global charities providing help to those in need. The fudge makers have teamed up with a social enterprise B1G1 which encourages a global business giving movement.…
Edinburgh’s Christmas Childline Concert is back this year at Central Hall
The Edinburgh Christmas Childline Concert is back for the first time after the pandemic at Central Hall on 25 November. The concert is a fundraiser for the charity to help children and young people all over Scotland. All proceeds from tickets and the raffle sales on the night will go to the NSPCC Childline service.…
Continue Reading Edinburgh’s Christmas Childline Concert is back this year at Central Hall
Leuchie House team enjoy a day of pampering
PURE Spa & Beauty have treated the team at Leuchie House to a day of pampering by their therapists as a reward for their hard work providing respite breaks to people living with neurological conditions. As one of four headline sponsors of a prestigious fundraising event on behalf of the charity later this month -…
Continue Reading Leuchie House team enjoy a day of pampering
At the City Art Centre – Glean – an exhibition of films and photographs
Opening on Saturday 12 November at the City Art Centre, a new exhibition, Glean, features 125 photographs, eight films and 35 related artefacts by 14 women who worked in Scotland in the early 20th century. The work is drawn from 17 archives ranging from Galloway to Shetland. This exhibition shows how the women responded with…
Continue Reading At the City Art Centre – Glean – an exhibition of films and photographs
Discover The Square Route of Edinburgh at One Square
Discover The Square Route of Edinburgh Through One Square’s new cocktail menu New cocktail menu pays tribute to nine squares in Edinburgh One Square, The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa’s bar, will serve an innovative new cocktail menu designed to pay tribute to the Hotel’s local neighbourhoods. Each cocktail has been curated to pay homage…
Continue Reading Discover The Square Route of Edinburgh at One Square