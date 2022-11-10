Tigerlily are going all out with their decorations this Christmas.

The special Christmas display created by Wild flowers, is made up of around 10,000 Christmas baubles.

Along with Herradura Tequila, Tigerlily have released four special seasonal serves, and what better way to get in the Christmas spirit than enjoying one of the new cocktails in amongst the colourful new Christmas interior.

Book now.

Miss Scotland 2022 Lucy Sophia Thomson, Tigerlily General Manager Luke Trodden in Tigerlily with Paradise Paloma and Tijuana Yacht Club Herradura cocktails PHOTO Greg Macvean

Miss Scotland 2022 Lucy Sophia Thomson, in Tigerlily with Paradise Paloma Herradura cocktail PHOTO Greg Macvean

Like this: Like Loading...