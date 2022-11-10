The Edinburgh Christmas Childline Concert is back for the first time after the pandemic at Central Hall on 25 November.

The concert is a fundraiser for the charity to help children and young people all over Scotland. All proceeds from tickets and the raffle sales on the night will go to the NSPCC Childline service. This is a 24-hour support line for children and young people providing a safe and confidential way to talk about their worries. It is the only service for children 24/7 over the festive period.

It starts at 7.30pm on Friday 25 November and you may buy tickets here.

Caroline Renton, supporter fundraising manager for NSPCC Scotland, said: “This concert is a wonderful Christmas tradition and the perfect way to kick-start the festive season.

“Many people look forward to this event each year so it’s wonderful to welcome it back again.

“As well as a great night of entertainment, the concert supports our vital Childline service which is a genuine lifeline for children and young people around the country.

“At the NSPCC, we know that for children suffering abuse and neglect, Christmas can be a particularly difficult time and we want to be there for them through their darkest hours.

“We can only provide this support at Christmas and the rest of the year with the aid of public donations, so this concert is hugely important to ensuring children in Edinburgh and throughout Scotland can receive support when they need it most.”

Councillor Joan Griffiths, Convener for Education, Children & Families, at the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “Childline is a vital service which provides help and support to children and young people from all over the country.

“I am delighted that the City of Edinburgh Council are continuing to support The NSPCC through our Instrumental Music Service Childline Christmas Concert on 25 November.

“Now in its 26th year this concert is one of our festive highlights and will have over 200 young people perform in orchestras, bands and ensembles from schools across Edinburgh.”

Tickets for the 2022 Childline Christmas Concert cost £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s.

Tickets can be bought here: https://giving.give-star.com/event/nspcc/childline-christmas-concert

