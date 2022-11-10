The Fudge Kitchen which has a branch here in Edinburgh has raised about £10,000 for charity in the last eight months.

Their online and in-store fundraisers support local and global charities providing help to those in need.

The fudge makers have teamed up with a social enterprise B1G1 which encourages a global business giving movement.

The social enterprise works with businesses to achieve real impact by dedicating revenue from everyday business operations. Money donated is then traced to micro-impacts all leading to a more sustainable future.

The type of projects which The Fudge Kitchen supports in this way include clean water and energy in disadvantaged areas, planting trees, feeding rescued wildlife in Australia and education for children on the importance of healthy environmental practices.

The business has also raised money for the humanitarian crises in Pakistan and Ukraine. Their limited edition fudge was sold with all proceeds dedicated to Direct Relief an organisation working on the ground in Ukraine. The lemon meringue fudge coloured yellow and blue raised just over £3,000 in a week.

https://www.fudgekitchentrade.co.uk/giving-a-fudge

