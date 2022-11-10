To mark Robert Louis Stevenson Day on 13 November, there are special talks, workshops and live music planned at Museums & Galleries Edinburgh.

Some of these events to celebrate the life of one of our famous writers born in the capital are drop-in sessions at the Writers’ Museum (where there is a permanent exhibition of rare works and artefacts belonging to Stevenson) and at the City Art Centre.

Culture and Communities Convener Val Walker, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting these special events to celebrate Robert Louis Stevenson Day. One of Edinburgh’s favourite sons, this represents a fantastic opportunity to learn more about this important figure in our literary history and the fun family drop-in sessions will hopefully inspire younger generations to read his work.

“Writers such as Stevenson underpin the cultural fabric of our city and their words continue to influence, excite and teach hundreds of years later.

“Our Stevenson collections speak to the life and experiences of this great writer, both as a young boy and his later days spent in the South Seas and I hope they can be enjoyed by many this weekend.”

Jeremy Hodges, RLS Day co-ordinator for the Robert Louis Stevenson Club, said: “Once again we are delighted by the City of Edinburgh Council’s strong support for this annual celebration of the life and work of one of Scotland’s best-loved authors in the city of his birth. The events on offer at the Writers’ Museum and the City Art Centre are central to the wider programme and reflect Stevenson’s enduring popularity today.”

Margaret Findlay, Learning and Public Programmes Manager at the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “It is always a great pleasure for me to develop activities annually for RLS Day and work with the Robert Louis Stevenson Club and other partners in the city. Stevenson remains such a pivotal Scottish writer, and his influence lives on today through contemporary Scottish writers. This year we are thrilled that Katelyn Lothian who is currently on a Promising Young People Placement funded by the Young Person’s Guarantee is developing and delivering the family activities at the City Art Centre as part of her experience. We are also pleased to be showcasing new research by Edinburgh and Chester Universities focused on adaptations of Stevenson’s Pacific fiction in consultation with Hawaiian, Samoan and Scottish communities.”

Events programme

David Balfour In Love

Saturday 12 November, 11am

Free at Writer’s Museum

Join members and friends of the Robert Louis Stevenson Club for an hour of romance set in the turbulent times of Scotland in the wake of Culloden. The group will read from his works and bring to life one of Stevenson’s most romantic figures.

When a fresh story by Robert Louis Stevenson first appeared 130 years ago, it marked a new development in the work of the great Scottish novelist. The tale that began serialisation in Atalanta magazine for young women was his first true love story. Following on the Boy’s Own adventure success of ‘Kidnapped’, he now allowed his hero David Balfour to fall in love – with the beautiful and brave Catriona Drummond. The result was the work he regarded as his finest, yet ‘Catriona’ is still less well-known than the ever-popular ‘Treasure Island’.

https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/david-balfour-love

Robert Louis Stevenson Poetry and Art Workshop

Sunday 13 November, 11am – 1pm

A free family drop-in session at the City Art Centre

Come and join us at the City Art Centre with Katelyn our Learning and Programmes Assistant for a new and exciting workshop looking at the poems of Robert Louis Stevenson. We will be sharing the story of Robert Louis Stevenson and how he become one of Scotland’s best-known writers. Create fun, colourful illustrations inspired by his poems for you take home and treasure. This workshop is open to anyone who is looking to learn more about one of Scotland’s much-loved writers. This workshop is designed for families working together to reflect on his life and writings. There might be some poems or novels you know!

https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/robert-louis-stevenson-poetry-and-art-workshop

Music begins where words end…

Sunday 13 November, 2pm- 4pm

A free drop-in session at the Writer’s Museum

Join us for a fun free afternoon of music & words also inviting audience members to participate with reading a short poem/literary extract by their favourite writer, marking the birthday of Robert Louis Stevenson, the 400th anniversary of Lady Stair’s House, and Remembrance Sunday.

Performances will feature ‘The Poets’ Fiddle’ made by local nature conservationist /luthier Steve Burnett to mark Robert Louis Stevenson’s 170th anniversary in 2020, along with the ‘Wilfred Owen and Siegfried Sassoon violins’, endorsed as Envoys for Peace, Reconciliation and Respect made from a living Edinburgh sycamore that still grows in Craiglockhart, the former shell shock hospital where famously in 1917, the two WW1 anti-war poets met.

Music by award-winning musicians, Scottish fiddler Alastair Savage and cellist Alice Allen, along with brother & sister violinists 14 year old Viktor and 12-year-old Klara Seifert.

https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/music-begins-where-words-end…

Remediating Robert Louis Stevenson’s Pacific Fiction Michelle Keown, Shari Sabeti, Simon Grennan

Sunday 13 November, 7pm

Online lecture

A new research team from Edinburgh and Chester universities will introduce a major project with partners in Hawai’i, Samoa and Scotland. The project will produce the first ever multilingual graphic adaptation of the three stories from Robert Louis Stevenson’s Island Nights’ Entertainments (1893), commission new poetry by indigenous Pacific authors, and develop a set of accompanying teaching resources for use in Samoa, Hawai’i and Scotland. In addition, it will produce the first ever documentary film exploring contemporary Samoan perspectives on Stevenson. Be among the first to hear how the team fared in their recent field work in Hawai’i, Tahiti and the Tuamotu Archipelago, this July.

https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/remediating-robert-louis-stevensons-pacific-fiction-shari-sabeti-and-simon-grennan

Like this: Like Loading...