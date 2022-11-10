Bottom club Forfar Athletic entertain misfiring Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday and it’s another vital match in cinch Scottish League Two for the Midlothian men.

They lost 3-2 at home to fourth-placed Elgin City last Saturday to slip to seventh with 13 points in the ten-strong table, but Rose are only two points ahead of Forfar.

Eighth-placed Annan are also on 13 points with second bottom Albion Rovers on 11, the same as Forfar.

So, it is pressure time in the basement area of the table and Rose manager Robbie Horn is desperate to lift his men up the table after recording only one win – a 2-0 success over fellow-strugglers Annan Athletic at New Dundas Park on October 8 – in their last eight league games.

Sixth-placed Stranraer have 16 points with Stenhousemuir on 19 points and in fifth spot. Elgin also have 19 points and they are fourth with third-placed East Fife on 21 and then a gap to former pace-setters Stirling Albion on 27. Dumbarton lead the table with 29 points and all clubs have featured in 13 games.

Rose can, however, take heart from the 2-0 win over Forfar at New Dundas Park in late July with Kevin Smith and Scott Gray on target. The home side dominated the shots, 12 against four, with six on target against none from the Angus-based side. Rose also had 56 per cent of possession against 44 per cent,

Forfar have lost three of their last five, winning one and drawing the other and Rose have scored 17 goals against 12 from the Station Park combine, but have leaked one more, 22, against 21 from Forfar.

The New Dundas Park side are entering a tough phase as they travel to Stenhousemuir on November 19 and then host the top side in the table, Dumbarton, on December 3 (15.00).

Then they travel to East Fife on December 10 (15.00), Annan Athletic on December 17 (15.00) and close the year with a home joust against Stranraer on December 23 (19.45).

Travel note, for those making the journey to Angus on Saturday, kick-off is at 3pm. The address is 10 Carseview, Forfar DD8 3BT and the phone number 01307 463576.

PICTURE: Rose warming-up before last Saturday’s home defeat by Elgin City by Nigel Duncan

