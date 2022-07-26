Mountaineer will help renowned respite centre to scale up

Leuchie Forever Fund launch fundraising lunch event

Record -breaking Everest mountaineer Kenton Cool will launch an innovative new event that promises to take a Scottish respite centre to new heights.

The “Leuchie Long Lunch” aims to become an annual fixture in the corporate fundraising calendar, and is being organised to raise vital funds for Leuchie House.

Leuchie House is a renowned respite centre based in East Lothian providing transformational breaks for people from all over Scotland who are living with neurological conditions such as MS, MND, stroke and Parkinson’s.

It is hoped the annual lunch event at Prestonfield House in Edinburgh, will help to further raise its profile, showcasing its incredible work while also raising vital funds to expand its reach.

While a new theme will be announced annually, the inaugural event will focus on Leadership & Laughter. Kenton Cool, the first non-Nepali to reach the 29,032ft peak of Mount Everest 16 times, has been announced as the main speaker delivering the leadership element.

Edinburgh magician Kevin Quantum will provide the laughter and Natasha Raskin Sharp, the presenter of BBC1 show Bargain Hunt will be the MC on the evening. The accomplished antiques and fine art expert will also host the auction.

Mark Bevan, CEO at Leuchie House, said: “This promises to be an amazing event with a brilliant line up of entertainment being laid on. We are grateful to have Natasha and Kevin on board.

“We support people from all over Scotland from our base in East Lothian but like Kenton Cool, we want to scale new heights, with higher expectations of ourselves. Our aspiration is to reach anyone who could benefit from access to Leuchie House.”

Leuchie House provides families with a break from caring responsibilities and is set across three floors, offering 18 ensuite fitted bedrooms. It offers physiotherapy, nutritious meals, activities and outings, and the chance to socialise and meet new people.

Mr Bevan added: “The breaks are genuinely transformational for individuals with daily intensive caring responsibilities. For people living with these kinds of conditions and their loved ones, a short break can be an absolute godsend and provides much-needed respite.

“The fact that we can offer a regulated environment offers additional reassurance, thanks to our in-house neuro-experienced team of nurses, physiotherapist, occupational therapists, technology experts and carers.”

Leuchie House also offers a wide range of assistive technologies and fundraising events help it to keep investing, with tech seen as the key to helping it expands its reach to more people who can benefit from its services

Mr Bevan added: “Like many charities, the past two years have brought significant challenges. Our focus is now on creating a lasting legacy while upholding our high standard of service.

“Events like the Leuchie Long Lunch will enable us to continue our work to transform the lives of people living with neurological conditions.”

With Scotland’s aging population and an estimated one million people in the country already living with a neurological condition, it means a fifth of carers report not having a break in over five years, showing why the service provided by Leuchie House is a lifeline for many.

Confirmed sponsors include Progeny, Allied Surveyors, Pure Spa and Hamilton Waste. The event is set to bring together 450 business professionals including entrepreneurs, professional advisers, financial institutions and SMEs to Prestonfield House on 25 November.

Tables of 10 are available at £1200 and offered on a strictly first come, first served basis. The ticket includes lunch, a glass of champagne on arrival and all the entertainment.

It is hoped the Leuchie Long Lunch will build on the charity’s existing fundraising activities including The Big Ascot Bash and Gourmet Golf Day.

Tickets are available at: http://www.leuchiehouse.org.uk/LLL

