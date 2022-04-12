Actor and TV personality Christopher Biggins has been revealed as the host for a major charity event in Edinburgh this summer to raise funds for national respite centre Leuchie House.

Biggins, who has been a familiar face on screen and stage for nearly 50 years, will lead Leuchie’s Big Ascot Bash at the capital’s prestigious Prestonfield House Hotel on Thursday, 16 June.The event is themed around the famous Royal race meeting and coincides with Gold Cup day at Ascot. More than 300 guests will attend to raise vital funds for the North Berwick-based charity which provides short breaks to people from all over the UK affected by neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, MND and Parkinson’s.

The appearance of Biggins will add further glitz and glamour to the fashionable event, which also includes an appearance from one of Leuchie’s famous patrons – Scotland rugby legend Gavin Hastings. In a message to guests, Biggins said: “I am thrilled to be involved with your charity Leuchie House and I can’t wait to meet you all on 16 June.”

Leuchie House, North Berwick

Getting ready for Leuchie House’s Big Ascot Bash on 16 June

It is a welcome return to the city for Biggins, who made his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut in 2019. He is well known for his roles in classic comedy hits Porridge and Some Mothers Do Ave ‘Em, as well as many stints in pantomime and being crowned King of the Jungle in the seventh series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me out of Here!

In its 10 years as an independent charity, Leuchie House has supported more than 1,000 families and provided more than 40,000 respite nights for people affected by neurological conditions, and the organisation depends on the generosity of its supporters to fund its range of services.

The event, which is being held in Edinburgh for the first time this year thanks to the generosity of headline sponsor Prestonfield House, raised £44,000 when it was last held in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic, and the charity is delighted to be able to welcome supporters back in person.

Leuchie’s Community and Events Fundraiser, Kirsty Baldo, said: “We are delighted to announce Biggins as our host, and grateful to him and Prestonfield for their support. The Big Ascot Bash is a fantastic day out and more importantly, it helps us provide tailored respite breaks and services to hundreds of families experiencing the devastating effects of MS, Stroke, Parkinson’s, MND and other neurological conditions.”

Tables, individual tickets and sponsorship packages for the Big Ascot Bash, which runs from 12-7pm, are available here or by calling 01620 892864.

