Big Hearts, the official charity of Heart of Midlothian FC, raised £21,115 at their recent Gala at Tynecastle.

The amount collected was double the total raised 12 months ago and all the money will go towards helping the organisation support people in the community.

Guests were given an insight into Big Hearts’ work across the community and they learned about the That’s Me! group which aims to make a positive impact on teenagers and young adults, aged 12 to 18, who could benefit from well-being support.

Former stars Paul Hartley and Mark de Vries were there and live and silent auctions were held with prizes including signed Hearts shirts, golf days and hotel stays.

Craig Wilson, CEO at Big Hearts, said: “We are over the moon to have raised £21,115 at the Big Hearts Gala this year. It is one of our biggest fundraising efforts and I’m grateful to everyone who bought tickets and took part in our auctions.”

“The money raised will go a long way in our mission to help improve the lives of people in our community.”

PICTURE: Scott Wilson interviews Paul Hartley (left) and Mark de Vries at the Gala. Picture contributed

Like this: Like Loading...