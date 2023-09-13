Mark Ralph could have a key role to play as Clydesdale Western open their Scottish Premiership campaign at home to champions Watsonians on Saturday.

The sides faced each other five times last season but Ralph, a former Kelburne star, has taken over as head coach and that could be a significant change according to Keith Smith, Watsonians’ coach.

He said that both sets of players are pretty familiar with each other but the appointment of Ralph to the Glasgow club could be a major factor.

Smith said: “There have been a few comings and goings in each team but, I think, the most significant change is that Glasgow Western have a new head coach in Mark Ralph.

“It will be interesting to see how they set-up as a result of that.”

The coach revealed that Watsonians are still waiting for some transfers to be confirmed and he said: “We should, hopefully, have a few new additions joining over the next couple of months.”

Incoming could be Cailin Hart who is expected to return to the club from America after she finishes her season and her degree course at Northeastern University near Boston.

Other games this weekend feature The University of Edinburgh at home to Glasgow University while Gordonians host Uddingston.

Inverleith are at home to city rivals Grange while the University of St Andrews will be visited by Hillhead and Western host Glasgow rivals GHK at Auchenhowie at (14.00).

