Police Scotland are taking steps to exit Fettes Police station after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was discovered in ten areas in the roof, extending to more than 4,000 square metres.

The move was confirmed to politicians at Holyrood on Wednesday by the force’s Chief Financial officer, James Gray.

The estimated cost of repair is estimated at just over £4 million, and Mr Gray told a Holyrood committee it is “not economically viable” to carry out the work.

He said Police Scotland is now looking to start a consultation on “exiting” Fettes – which was the headquarters of the former Lothian and Borders force.

The committee was told that the concrete was discovered in April during a routine repair.

Mr Gray said: “Given the age and condition of Fettes, which has been under-invested in for many decades, it is not economically viable to make those repairs, and we are looking to go to the police authority next week to get permission to start a consultation on exiting Fettes and relocating elsewhere in Edinburgh.”

