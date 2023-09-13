Fife Flyers coaching staff have confirmed an early season blow after their double-header with Dundee Stars in a pre-season challenge.

Johan Eriksson suffered an injury in Sunday’s 4-0 victory on Tayside and he will miss the club’s double-header against Continental opposition at The Fife Ice Arena this weekend.

The injury to the 30-year-old right or left wing has not been disclosed.

Caitlyn McAleese, Flyers’ sports injury therapist based at The Recovery Lab said: “He is recovering well and being fully supported by our team.

“Johan will not be playing this weekend to let him fully recover and train before the season starts.”

The club’s first domestic competitive game is at Glasgow Clan on Saturday, September 23, in the Challenge Cup and the statement added: “Johan is already looking forward to getting back on the ice.”

Eriksson played 12 games for Guildford Flames last season scoring three goals and logging four assists and then iced on 36 occasions for Dundee Stars, scoring ten goals and assisting on 17 other strikes. He has previously played in Sweden and Switzerland.

Fife entertain Tilburg Trappers from The Netherlands on Saturday (19.15) and host CSM Brasov from Romania on Sunday (18.00).

PICTURE: Fife v Dundee last weekend courtesy of the Elite League

