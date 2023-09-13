Blackhall Library is closing temporarily on Thursday after Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was found during an initial survey.

More detailed surveys are required to establish extent of the issue and any remedial work that may be required.

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “An initial survey of Blackhall Library has unfortunately identified the presence of RAAC, so we’ve taken the decision to temporarily close the building while we carry out more detailed inspections.

“We’re contacting users to let them know and are actively looking at where we can relocate activities in the local community.

“I know people will be disappointed about the temporary closure but it’s the right step to take until we know the extent of the issue and what remedial work may be needed.

“Dealing with the impact of RAAC comes at a significant, and growing, cost and I’ve written to both the UK and Scottish Government this week seeking assurances that this will be fully funded.

“We’ll continue to publish updates on our website: www.edinburgh.gov.uk/raacupdates“

Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) is a building material that combines the benefits of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) with the added strength and durability of reinforcement. AAC is a lightweight precast concrete product that is known for its excellent thermal insulation properties, making it a popular choice in construction for both residential and commercial buildings.

