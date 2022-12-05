The inaugural Leuchie Long Lunch has raised a stunning total of £124,886 for national respite charity Leuchie House.

The event, organised by Leuchie Forever – the body set up to raise major donations to safeguard the future of support to people affected by neurological conditions across Scotland – was a rousing success, with more than 360 people enjoying a packed programme at Prestonfield House Hotel in Edinburgh.

The lunch was hosted by BBC presenter and auctioneer Natasha Raskin Sharp, with entertainment from Leuchie patron and rugby legend Gavin Hastings, magician Kevin Quantum and alternative hip-hop act MC Hammersmith.

Auctioneer Natasha Raskin Sharp hosted the Leuchie Long Lunch – photo by Rob McDougall

The keynote speech at the “Laughter and Leadership”-themed event was provided by one of the world’s leading adventurers and climbers Kenton Cool, who has summited Mount Everest 16 times. His inspirational presentation was met with a standing ovation.

Kenton said afterwards: “Wow, what an event. I speak at several fund raisers like that each year but this one was a step up, the food was great, company a giggle, and the cause simply amazing.”

The money raised will help safeguard the future of health-improving, social and enabling short breaks for people from all over Scotland affected by neurological conditions such as MS, MND, Parkinson’s and the effects of stroke.

Rob Aberdein, chair of the Long Lunch organising committee, said: “HRH The Princess Royal said in the summer that Leuchie is unique in the UK. We wanted to put on a unique event to raise the profile of Leuchie in the business community and offer an alternative to the usual black-tie dinner.

Prestonfield House was the venue for the Leuchie Long Lunch which raised £124,000 – photo by Rob McDougall

“I’m delighted with the money raised, the profile gained and the new connections that so many friends in business made through the Leuchie Long Lunch. Tables and sponsorship packages have already been taken for the event next November.”

Mark Bevan, Leuchie CEO, paid tribute to all who contributed to the event’s success, including headline sponsors Hamilton Waste & Recycling, MBM, Progeny and PureSpa & Beauty.

Appealing for people to sign up to become Friends of Leuchie Forever, Mr Bevan said: “Someone in your family, your employment or your clients’ business will be caring for a family member affected by a condition which Leuchie’s highly skilled team can help with. We’d love to offer more support to more people and with the help of new friends at the Long Lunch this will enable us to achieve that goal. Please get in touch if you’d like to hear more.”

Please contact: friends@leuchiehouse.org.uk or visit: https://www.leuchiehouse.org.uk/support-us/leuchie-forever

