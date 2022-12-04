Gary Wilson claimed six frames in a row to win his first ranking title with a 9-2 scoreline against Joe O’Connor on the BetVictor Scottish Open at Meadowbank.

The 37-year-old from Wallsend near Newcastle claimed two 100-plus breaks before wrapping up the title and the £80,000 cheque with 94 in the 11th and final frame.

It was his third bid to claim a ranking title and he did it in style before a packed house at the two-time Commonwealth Games stadium which has just undergone a £45m refit.

Wilson, the world ranked No 32, was in the groove from the start, winning the opening frame 129-8 thanks to a break of 102.

Leicester-based O’Connor, in his first ranking final, won the next 99-0 but lost the third 67-64 despite a break of 64, Wilson coming from behind to claim the frame under extreme pressure.

The fourth went the way of the Northumberland player 88-0 but Wilson lost the fifth 82-7. The Englishman, who has a Scottish mother, originally from Fife, bounced back to take the sixth with a break of 102 and the seventh went his way as well, 80-34.

A 74 break in the eighth secured that frame and he won the ninth 81-32 to edge closer to his first major title.

The tenth frame ended with a 54-46 win and he claimed the Stephen Hendry trophy and the big cheque with a 94 break in the 11th.

Wilson had previously knocked out the pre-tournament favourite, Ronnie O’Sullivan, and former world champion, Ken Doherty, on his way to the title and he collected the trophy from Dai Jenkins (pictured).

Like this: Like Loading...