Mixed use developers Osborne+Co and build to rent developer Moda Living have acquired a 15.5 acre site to create a new residential led district at Edinburgh Gateway.

This is a joint venture signalling the commitment of both organisations to the capital, and will deliver a new urban quarter close to transport links at the rail and tram interchange in an area which has historically been the Saica packaging factory.

The development will include what is described as a “substantial affordable housing provision” alongside places to work, public realm and a new transport hub.

There is potential for more than 1,000 homes of all tenures and types with studios, one bedroom apartments and larger townhouses.

There will be a great deal of green space as well as commercial opportunities in the new area. Pre-application discussions, as well as community engagement and consultations, will begin within the coming months, and the team aims to submit outline planning to City of Edinburgh Council within the next 12 months. The development aligns with the City Plan 2030 transforming the west of the city into a “high-density mixed-use extension to the city with a focus on placemaking, sustainability, connectivity and biodiversity”.

Will Hean, Development Director at Osborne+Co, said: “The acquisition of the Saica site is an exciting and evolutionary addition to our portfolio, again reinforcing our commitment, strategy and long-term vision in Scotland. We are looking forward to continuing our successful partnership with Moda to realise a truly transformational opportunity.

“As a priority, we will work in collaboration with all our vital stakeholders to shape and deliver on a vision to create a neighbourhood that enriches the existing, thriving community that is designed around accessible and sustainable housing options. We always strive to be good neighbours and hope to bring significant benefits to the community, whether that’s boosting the local economy through employment opportunities, growing the available supply of housing or giving back to the communities we work in.”

Oscar Brooks, Director at Moda Living, said: “This is a hugely important site for Moda. Working with Osborne, we are excited to deliver a fantastic next generation neighbourhood that will form the beating heart of west Edinburgh, providing much-needed new homes along with outstanding new public realm and intended connectivity with the transport interchange at Edinburgh Gateway.

“As with all Moda neighbourhoods, this site will be designed, built, and operated around ESG, targeting net zero operations, outstanding resident service and experience, health and wellbeing and using the latest innovation and digital infrastructure to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. We have solid confidence in the Scottish market and as a family company with a long-term view it is crucial, we continue to invest, develop, and operate at scale whilst remaining a trusted partner of the city.”

This is the third joint venture between the companies who have already entered deals relating to Lancefield Quay in Glasgow, and Belfast Waterside.

Saica will be Moda’s second major development site in Edinburgh and fourth in Scotland making it the country’s largest build-to-rent developer operator. Last month, the 500-home Moda, The McEwan, welcomed its first residents and was named Build-to-Rent Development of the Year at the Scottish Property Awards.

Like this: Like Loading...