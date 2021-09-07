Moda Living is to open the doors to its first Scottish next generation neighbourhood, The McEwan, at the end of this year.

The first Moda Development in Scotland is located in Fountainbridge, and introduces a new way of renting.

In a change from the traditional rental market, Moda says it aims to make renting “simple, accessible and aspirational”, with no deposits, no fees and the ability to move into a new home within 48 hours. Moda’s Edinburgh rental neighbourhood provides everything needed for modern living, with spacious, interior designed apartments, a cinema room, private dining room, communal lounges, an outdoor roof terrace, work from home spaces and a 24/7 gym.

From fruit and water to welly boots and beer, Fountainbridge has an eclectic history and strong entrepreneurial spirit which Moda intends to celebrate and encapsulate through the building and the community who will live there. The building takes its name from William McEwan, who opened the Fountain Brewery in the area in 1856. The brewery became the largest single-ownership brewery in Great Britain, producing two million barrels a year. The barley leaf motif is already part of the scheme’s design features – featuring strongly in the landscaping detailing.









Moda will provide 476 new homes set in three blocks with extensive public squares and gardens. There are different house styles at Moda – from spacious studios, one bedroom flats to two bedroom sharers and three bedroom duplex apartments. Each home is designed by renowned interior designers Amos and Amos, and is fully furnished complete with top of the range tech. There are low-energy Samsung appliances, pervasive Wi-Fi and half price Sky Q packages. Residents have the freedom to decorate their home and pets are welcome, making them ideal family homes.

With panoramic views over the city, the seventh floor will be a space for residents to meet, socialise and collaborate. The private dining room provides the perfect spot to host friends, the cinema room can be booked for everything from sports viewings to movie nights and the lounges are the perfect spot to enjoy an afterwork drink or meet with other residents. The 24/7 gym can be used to pump-up or wind-down, the courtyard, with its ongoing activation schedule is the perfect spot to meet other residents, and the roof terrace, with stunning views over the city and beyond, makes for the ideal setting to watch the sunset or enjoy a sunny weekend.

Home to over 100 co-working spaces, The McEwan provides the perfect space to work from home or collaborate with others. With 85% of the workforce expecting to work from home at least 1-2 days a week indefinitely, residents also have full access to co-working spaces and bookable meeting rooms, with coffee stations and super-fast Wi-Fi.

The development is also the first and only residential development in Europe to be awarded a highly sought-after Fitwel 3 Star Rating thanks to Moda’s commitment to develop neighbourhoods that are built with health and wellbeing at their core by featuring state-of-the-art amenities that put residents’ health and wellbeing first.

Designed with wellbeing at its heart, Moda provides residents virtual access to nutritionists, wellbeing coaches and sleep advisers via the app, as well as Yoga and HIIT. A partnership with MYNDUP will offer virtual mental health sessions on-demand, whilst all staff on site will be mental health first aid trained.

Resident sleep-wellbeing is also a priority throughout all developments, with 1,000 pocket sprung mattresses made from 100% natural materials in all homes, and noise cancelling walls that are five decibels above building regulations to combat noisy neighbours. Wellness sensors in every home and communal space, measuring sound, light, temperature, humidity, Co2, light and wind speed will provide real-time data benchmarked against the optimal wellness score for environmental performance and quality of living for residents.

Moda prides itself on delivering neighbourhoods with community at the heart with a focus on combating isolation. Not only will the state-of-the art amenities provide a space for the residents to come together, an extensive events programme – from rooftop yoga to BBQs – will give residents the chance to mix and mingle.

All amenities will be bookable via the MyModa app. The app also enables residents to pay rent, book events and instant message the 24hour concierge. It will also act as a key to the city, offering residents’ exclusive access and deals from their favourite brands and venues. From dog walking to personal shopping, everything will be available to residents at the click of a button.

Amanda Rennie, General Manager at The McEwan commented: “My background is in hotels and hospitality and that’s exactly what drew me to Moda. Unlike most home providers, Moda is a hospitality led landlord – your rent will give you far more than just four walls. From an extensive list of services to make life easy and amenities that mean your home extends way beyond your home, living at Moda works around the lifestyle of a busy city dweller. What really makes Moda stand out is the community; the coworking spaces encourage collaboration, the social spaces create places to meet new people and the events bring like minded individuals together. At our other developments the community that has naturally developed has been what makes Moda such a unique place to live and I can’t wait to bring that to Edinburgh.’

Moda The McEwan will open its doors to residents at the end of this year. Anyone thinking of moving in can register for priority booking. Show apartments and reservations will go live this month.

https://modaliving.com/live/location/edinburgh

