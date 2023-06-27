Two Edinburgh charities, Health in Mind and Edinburgh Women’s Aid which marks its 50th anniversary this year, will benefit from a partnership with St James Quarter (SJQ) for the next two years.

SJQ will work with the organisations to highlight the work that they do and will also support them by hosting fundraising activities. The Quarter’s own team will benefit by improving their own skills on identifying and dealing with issues around domestic violence or mental wellbeing. And their retail and hospitality academy, FUSE, will support people helped by the charities to get into work.

Edinburgh Women’s Aid provides support and refuge to women and children affected by domestic abuse, helping over 2,000 women and 250 children each year. Through the partnership, SJQ aims to raise awareness of issues relating to domestic violence and the incredibly valuable services the charity offers, including, employability support, legal support, safe refuge and support groups to promote positive wellbeing and recovery.

Health in Mind is a leading Scottish mental health charity based in Edinburgh, with a vision that everyone in Scotland should have positive mental health and wellbeing, and can access high-quality support if, when and how they need it. Recognising the far-reaching impact of mental health, SJQ hopes that this partnership will shine a light on the many resources and support services that Health in Mind offer, and the real difference they can make to people’s lives.

Alex McGinness, Technical Services Director and Corporate Social Responsibility Chair at SJQ said: “St James Quarter is committed to supporting charities that do incredible and valuable work in the city and beyond and we’re extremely proud to be partnering with Health in Mind and Edinburgh Women’s Aid for the next two years.

“We will support each organisation’s charitable initiatives and work together on exciting events and activations to raise awareness or funds. The partnerships will also open up training opportunities for our employees on important matters relating to mental health and domestic abuse. The charities are truly doing transformative work and it’s a privilege to be partnering with them”.

Wendy Bates, Chief Executive of Health in Mind said: “Health in Mind has been promoting positive mental health and wellbeing in communities across Edinburgh since 1982 and we’re pleased that now includes the St James Quarter community – from its staff to those who visit.

“St James Quarter is a key venue in Edinburgh and our partnership will have a lasting impact in raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing and our available Health in Mind support.”

Linda Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer at Edinburgh Women’s Aid said: “In our 50th anniversary year, we are absolutely delighted to be partnering with St James Quarter. Both Edinburgh Women’s Aid and St James Quarter are key actors in life in Edinburgh.

“This amazing partnership creates an opportunity for us to jointly signal that supporting women and children to live safely and free from abuse is at the heart of Edinburgh’s community values.”

