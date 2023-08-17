Charity Super.Mkt is now officially open at St James Quarter.

The charity shop is back with a new pop-up store after its sales success in London, Bristol and Reading, which raised more than £800,000 for UK charities and claims to have reinvented charity shopping.

Founders Wayne Hemingway and Maria Chenoweth want to replicate this success with a pop-up in Edinburgh for the duration of Edinburgh Festival which will continue into September.

This business model enables charities to collaborate for the first time to attract and engage new customers in a fun shopping environment with DJs each weekend. Thus far Charity Super.Mkt’s results have enabled

Shelter to pay for an additional 2,000 webchat housing advice calls and the money raised by Cancer Research will fund 192 more days of Cancer Nurses.

● 80,000 second-hand items sold in the first few months of Charity Super.Mkt, saving 22.8 tonnes of clothing and shoes from going into landfill, saving over 200 tonnes of Co2 and 36,000 cubic metres of water

● Over £800,0000 raised for U.K charities

Wayne Hemingway said: “Charity Super.Mkt surpassed and is surpassing all expectations in London, Bristol and in our soft opening at St James Quarter in the past few days we have proved that the concept is equally successful in Edinburgh. To be given the chance to be in this city during one of the world’s best-known festivals is exciting. We are here till 17th September so don’t miss your chance!”

Maria Chenoweth, CEO of TRAID, commented: “My career and ambition has always been to promote second-hand fashion as the most fun and impactful way to dress ourselves. The creation of Charity Super.Mkt has brought charity retailers into mainstream retail, gaining locations that would have otherwise been inaccessible. Charity Super.Mkt gives charities the opportunity to raise more funds, and that means more nursing time in hospices, more support for animals, more research into cancer and in TRAID’s case, more support for the people who make our clothes. The success of our first pop-ups over the past exciting months has shown overwhelming support for the concept and for charity retail, and we’re excited to take Charity Super.Mkt outside of London to its new home at the Oracle in Reading.”

St James Quarter is hosting a celebration of all things charity fashion on Thursday 24 August from 6-8pm. Guests will discover a curated line-up of pre-loved clothes and accessories while enjoying live sets from talented local DJs. The event is open to all and anyone who visits is encouraged to donate any quality garments they no longer wear.

Susan Hewlett, Brand and Marketing Director, St James Quarter said: “Collaborating with Charity Super.Mkt to not only raise much needed funding for these amazing charities but also to promote fashion circularity; supports both our CSR and ESG ambitions.

“Each year millions of tonnes of clothes are produced, worn, and thrown away. Having Charity Super.Mkt in the Galleria, will we hope, encourage everyone shopping for the fantastic new season trends to donate clothes or accessories they no longer love. This not only helps minimise waste but more importantly money raised from the donations will support these wonderful charities to carry out their inspiring work. It’s a win win!”

The initial four contributing charities are Shelter Scotland, TRAID, Four Square and Children’s Hospices Across Scotland, and the new pop-up will be staffed partially by volunteers. Customers are also encouraged to donate a pre-loved item in-store.

