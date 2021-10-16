The Art Fund’s podcast Meet Me At the Museum features actor John Lowden at the National Museum of Scotland meeting his friend fellow actor Andrew Rothney.

The pair indulged their love of Scottish history exploring key people and events and their stories. Together they discuss meeting at drama school and a shared love of castles and adventures. Both have taken on roles of historical figures during their acting careers and they discuss their personal connections to artefacts which they find in the Chambers Street museum.

The new series, hosted by Acast, began on 7 October 2021.

New episodes of the podcast will be released each week featuring:

Actor Jack Lowden at the National Museum of Scotland

Actor and writer Lolita Chakrabarti at the Horniman Museum and Gardens

Writer and photographer Caleb Azumah-Nelson at Bristol Museum & Art Gallery

Deborah Frances-White, comedian and host of The Guilty Feminist podcast, and Russell Tovey, actor and co-host of the Talk Art podcast, at the Design Museum

Art Fund is the national fundraising charity for art providing millions each year for the purchase of artworks. In response to Covid-19 Art Fund made £3.6 million in urgent funding available to support museums through reopening and beyond, including Respond and Reimagine grants to help meet immediate need and reimagine future ways of working. A further £2million has been made available for the 2021 Reimagine grant programme. Art Fund is independently funded, supported by the 131,000 members who buy the National Art Pass, who enjoy free entry to over 240 museums, galleries and historic places, 50% off major exhibitions, and receive Art Quarterly magazine.

