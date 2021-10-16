Edinburgh Monarchs clinched a place in the Knockout Cup Final with a dramatic 55-35 win over Glasgow Tigers, overturning a 16-point, semi-final, first-leg deficit with the 30-heat clash going down to the last race.

The aggregate scores were level after Tigers took a 4-2 in Heat 14 but Edinburgh skipper Sam Masters (pictured) and Richie Worrall stayed ice cool to clinch the win.

The decider had to be re-run after Tom Brennan crashed out for Glasgow, but Masters and Worrall raced to a 5-1 for the hosts over former Edinburgh skipper Craig Cook to take them through.

Alex Harkess, Edinburgh’s team manager, said: “I’m very satisfied, we achieved what we set out to do, there was a great deal of determination in that performance, and we rode very well.

“Everyone chipped in with wins and paid wins and they just would not be denied. Our youngsters missed a chance in Heat 2 when Jason Edwards fell, but he got a crucial win in Heat 12 and there were wins for Drew Kemp and Anders Rowe as well.

“Sam Masters and Richie Worrall proved in that last heat that they are great in these high-pressure situations.”

Glasgow manager Cami Brown was very disappointed. He added: “It’s not that we didn’t try, all the guys tried, but we just weren’t good enough.

“I did say to people straight after the first leg that the tie wasn’t over. Why do you think Poole didn’t want to face the winner of Edinburgh v Redcar in the play-offs? They know they’re probably better on paper, but you can get badly beaten at Edinburgh.

“Armadale is a very technical track and unless you really know what you’re doing it’s difficult, especially if the home guys get their tails up.”



Like this: Like Loading...