BOX OF AUTUMN DELIGHTS

A box that will help you make the very most of Autumn is how Scottish Interiors company Bonnie Hame describe their new Autumn Subscription box.

Delivered to subscribers four times a year, the Autumn Box is full of products to reflect the changing season – a warm woollen fringed throw in the colour of an inky autumn sky, two stackable wire and raffia baskets for handy on trend storage, which could easily include squashes, pumpkins, or other fruit & veg,(or use for kindling by the fire), a set of three terracotta and cream coloured candles with an exotic Indian inspired casing, plus a quirky wooden Autumn sign for hanging on a door handle or a hook, and finally, a comfortable chair cushion in an Autumn palette of orange, brown, and turmeric to replace one that has perhaps worn out in the summer.

Pay £49 quarterly by direct debit and receive four Bonnie Hame boxes a year – an easy and convenient way to keep your home on trend

https://bonniehame.co.uk/subscription-box/

Like this: Like Loading...