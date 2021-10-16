Fife Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume is looking to finally spark his season into life this weekend against fellow-strugglers Manchester Storm in an Elite League double-header.

The Kirkcaldy club visit The Storm Shelter on Saturday (7pm) and the pair square-up against in Fife on Sunday (6pm).

Dutiaume admitted that The Storm Shelter is not the easiest of arenas to play in as it is tight, but he argued that some of his new-look squad have played in small arenas in North America before and he hopes that instinct can kick in.

New signing Chase Schaber could ice depending on his fitness and Dutiaume admitted: “We need a working centreman and Chase has worked for us in the past. He is a favourite with fans here and we believe that adding him is a step in the right direction.”

Dutiaume said it would unrealistic to ice Schaber for big minutes this weekend as he has been training in North America but not on the ice. He will need time to properly adjust, but he could be used as an impact player if he arrives in time.

Meanwhile, Dundee Stars visit a Guildford Flames in the Elite League (6pm), an English side smarting from a 6-3 home defeat by Sheffield Steelers on Sunday only 24 hours after a 6-4 road win at Sheffield.

Elsewhere, Glasgow Clan forward Matt Haywood (pictured by Al Goold) can’t wait to get back to work but the Braehead-based outfit don’t start their season until Saturday, November 6 when Fife Flyers visit.

Doncaster-born Haywood, the last of the players who made up the original Clan team in 2010, said: “I have to admit, the other teams playing are making me realise how much I miss it.

New coach Malcolm Cameron has assembled a team which the 30-year-old centre or left-wing says looks good on paper and he added: “The style he wants to play suits me.

“It is hard working, high energy, nitty gritty and that’s how I like a team to play. It’s something the fans will really get behind.”





