The latest NHS Lothian pop-up vaccination clinic has opened at St James Quarter.

The pop-up clinic, located in the Sook unit on the level one ground floor, will run from Monday 16 August – Sunday 22 August. It is open Monday 11am-7pm, Tuesday-Sunday 10am-7pm and offers people the opportunity to pick up their first or second dose of the COVID vaccine (provided the first dose was received eight weeks before) while visiting the hot new offering within the capital.

The special St James Quarter pop-up will offer all three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca – meaning that it is open to all people aged 16+, with no appointment needed.

The £1 billion development at St James Quarter opened to the public on 24 June 2021 PHOTO ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Professor Alex McMahon, Executive Director for Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Healthcare Professionals, NHS Lothian said, “We are really excited to partner with the hot new destination in Edinburgh – St James Quarter, as part of our COVID vaccination programme. As more of us are getting out and about, it is hoped this new pop-up will enable people to pick up their jab quickly, easily and at a time that suits them – all while enjoying some of the best and newest retail, dining and leisure facilities on offer.”

The pop-up clinic is part of the campaign to target younger people and make it easier for them to get the vaccine by taking clinics into the heart of Lothian communities.

Professor McMahon added, “We have already had huge successes when we took our vaccination bus to shopping centres and large venues with lots of people coming forward for vaccination. I urge anyone who has yet to receive their vaccine, or who now needs their second dose to come along.”

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter said, “We are committed to ensuring that visitors to St James Quarter feel as safe and confident as possible, so we are delighted to partner with NHS Lothian on this vital vaccination programme. Whether you are popping to St James Quarter for some retail therapy, to grab some food or simply on your lunch break, we encourage all those who still need their vaccine to prioritise making a stop at the pop-up clinic.”

This is the latest in a series of similar ventures by NHS Lothian which has seen pop-up clinics visit a range of locations all in the heart of our communities. This has included a series of pop-ups at the Hibs, Hearts and Livingston football stadiums, clinics at Musselburgh racecourse and a range of clinics at busy retail areas across Edinburgh, West Lothian and Midlothian. In addition, a series of mobile clinics have been situated in prime locations to try and attract those people heading out for dinner, drinks or a night on the town.

Professor McMahon added, “We are determined to do everything we can to make sure getting your COVID vaccine is as easy as possible.”

Information on all of NHS Lothian’s vaccination clinics is available online at https://www.nhslothian.scot/Coronavirus/Vaccine/Pages/Drop-in-Clinics.aspx

