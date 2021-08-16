Edinburgh Monarchs are now only one point behind Glasgow in the SGB Championship table after Tigers’ disappointing road defeat at Newcastle Diamonds.

Tigers have 31 points from 14 matches while Edinburgh have been involved in 15 and Glasgow’s’ team manager Cami Brown (pictured) looked back at the at the Newcastle failure and said: “We weren’t good enough.”

It is the most disappointed Brown has been all season and the fed-up boss admitted: “There’s no hiding it, it’s a shocker.”

He claimed Tigers missed crocked Ulrich Ostergaard and felt they were ring-rusty and said: “The exclusions didn’t help, but that’s just excuses. At the end of the day, we weren’t good enough.”

Tigers won seven of the 15 heats and Brown said: “We didn’t win enough races and that’s what cost us.” Adam Roynon collected 14 points at reserve for Diamonds. Max Clegg added 11 and skipper Ben Barker ten whilst guest Steve Worrall scored ten for the visitors.



Meanwhile, Berwick Bandits, who are eighth in the 12-strong league, visit bottom club Kent on Tuesday (6.30pm).

Bandits have 16 points from 14 matches while Kent have nine points from 11 outings and Berwick will look to build on Saturday’s 57-33 home win over star-studded Plymouth Gladiators.

Kent, however, edged second-placed Edinburgh on their own track 46-43 in their last home match.

Like this: Like Loading...