Watson is alone. His beloved wife Mary and the great Sherlock Holmes are gone. London seethes with false reports and rumour. It is time to set the record straight.

So Watson tells his tale of long buried secrets, betrayal and death, a journey across Europe pursued by the Napoleon of Crime towards a deathly embrace at the Reichenbach Falls.

Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, ‘Watson: The Final Problem’ is written with Bert Coules, performed by Tim Marriott and premieres at Assembly Roxy (17 – 22 Aug).

Also opening this week is Glasgow-based Penny Chivas premiering her new dance piece ‘Burnt Out’ (16 – 22 Aug). Based on one Australian’s experience of our changing climate, ‘Burnt Out’ is an intimately personal account, taking audiences through a theatre and movement journey of bushfire history and leaving them with the question as to how we got here.

Jody Kamali and Friends are back at Assembly Festival 18 – 22 Aug with an hour of high-energy, daft, off-piste character comedy from Kamali’s back catalogue. Expect Mike Daly, the former ’80s Darts champ, The Man in Black – daft physical comedy/magic gone wrong, Victor the Blood Sucking Vampire, Jeff the Chef and more in this multi-character comedy variety show.

Plus, Guy Masterson returns for one night only with an extra performance of ‘Under Milk Wood: Semi Skimmed’ on Wed 18 Aug and the 5-star, must-see hit theatre show Myra’s Story which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival in 2019 continues until 29 Aug.

Finally, Assembly’s new Outdoor Stage in George Square Gardens will host a fantastic line-up of music, with performances from Proclaimer Craig Reid’s daughter, Roseanne Reid (Mon 16 Aug), Edinburgh-born songwriter Ross Wilson aka Blue Rose Code (Tue 17 Aug), finger-picking virtuosos Paper Sparrows (Wed 18 Aug), and the musical inventors, multi-instrumentalists and improvising ninjas that are S!nk (Sun 22 Aug).

There’s also more al fresco acapella from Out of the Blue (Fri 20 & Sat 21 Aug), and your weekly dose of blues from award-winning band The Blueswater (Thu 19 Aug).

To keep up-to-date with our latest guidance and the full programme at Assembly Festival this summer, visit www.assemblyfestival.com

For information on our online season of shows visit www.assemblyfestival.com/showcatcher

All images – Tim Marriott – Watson: The Final Problem. © 2021 J.L. Preece

