A Fife holiday park is to be the subject of a new BBC Scotland television series following the lives of those who work there and telling the stories from regular holidaymakers over four decades.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, Fife has been owned and run by the Wallace family since the 1980’s. Cameras have been rolling since early summer, capturing stories and experiences from holiday park regulars and members of the public who use the leisure facilities, enjoy a meal or attend events at the park. Featuring interviews with the Wallace family and other key members of staff, the 8×30 series will shine a light on how the family has built the business throughout the decades and reveal the behind the scenes work that has made it both a popular holiday destination for generations as well as an important part of the local community.

Steven Wallace, one of the third generation of the Wallace family who is now involved in the day to day running of the business comments : “It’s very exciting to have an entire series dedicated to our holiday park – of which we are immensely proud – it will really put our family business on the map.

“Lots of our customers past or present have got involved in the shoot, from those who’ve owned a holiday home here for years, to those who have just joined our community. As we’ve always said Pettycur belongs to its guests as much as to our family. It is a place that holds many special memories and has meant a lot to people over the last four decades. We have the personal touch and we hope this series will reflect that. Who knows one of our customers, or even a staff member could become the next big reality TV star.”

The series is produced for BBC Scotland by Red Sky Productions. Commenting, Declan Healy producer said: “We have enjoyed our time filming at Pettycur Holiday Park and have captured some lovely heartwarming and funny tales and discovered some real characters along the way. We have a few more weeks of filming to do and would be keen to hear from any keen golfers or anyone who goes fishing in Kinghorn harbour or metal detecting at the nearby beach. Anyone interested should email lifeatthebaycasting@redskyproductions.co.uk

The series will be broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel in 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...