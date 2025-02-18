A packed schedule of entertainment, with several new events, has been announced by Pettycur Bay Holiday Park & The Bay Hotel.

International psychic medium, Anne Clark, will be appearing at Pettycur for the first time on Friday, 28 March in Images. Another debut event is a Night of Darts on Friday 25 April, featuring two former world champion darts players, Luke Humphries and Adrian Lewis.

In a move to bring more locally based bands and singers to the holiday park, two Fife bands, Vocal Zone, (Friday 12 April) and The Frets, (Friday 23 May), will perform.

With Easter on the horizon, Pettycur Bay is once again holding its extremely popular Children’s Easter Egg Hunt on 12 April at noon, followed by kid’s entertainer and Pettycur regular, Mikey Mohawk (12.30 til 2.30pm). Numbers are limited for the egg hunt.

The park will be holding a Charity Race Night on Friday 26 July, raising money for the park’s three adopted charities – the RNLI, Guide Dogs for the Blind, and the Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome Trust. Eight races are available to sponsor by individuals or businesses. You can also buy a name and a horse before the night for just £5.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park is well on its way to raising enough money to have a guide dog puppy named by staff and customers at the park, so it is expected that this important fundraiser will edge the park a step nearer to its total.

“We know that everyone likes to plan nights out and special days well in advance, so we have released details of our Spring to Summer entertainment schedule now in order to give them plenty of time,” said Janet Murray, General Manager, Pettycur Bay Holiday Park. “We are excited to be debuting some new acts, particularly psychic, Anne Clark, who already appears to have quite a following. Since we held two local Talent Shows, uncovering lots of amazing acts from Fife, we have been committed to giving many more local acts a chance to perform. So, it’s ideal that we have secured both The Frets and Vocal Zone to perform for us.”

“Easter Sunday is always really busy, so Please arrive early to avoid disappointment as numbers are limited,” continued Janet. “As regards the Race Night, we’d be most grateful for as much local support as possible from both individuals and businesses. We held a Charity Race Night last year and the feedback was that this event was a really fun and interactive way of raising valuable funds.”

“Details on all of our events and entertainment shows are regularly shared on our facebook pages, so make sure you follow them,” finished Janet.

Further details on Pettycur Bay Holiday Park at www.pettycur.co.uk

