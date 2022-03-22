Owners of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, Fife, the Wallace family, have commented on how pleased they are with the reaction to “Life on the Bay”, the BBC Scotland TV series made about the park which finished its eight episode run a few weeks ago .

Shown at 930pm on Sunday evenings, the series covered four decades of insights and stories from those who work, visit, and stay at the popular park, as well as shining a light on the Wallaces themselves, particularly General Manager Steven.

Having started as a simple caravan park with 160 vans in the 1980’s, the park has become a multi million pound enterprise with a 4 star hotel at its epicentre. Stories and anecdotes from regular holidaymakers, employees, and the Wallaces themselves, were combined throughout the series with scenes of weddings, entertainment shows, trips to the funfair at Burntisland, and customers taking possession of their holiday homes. At the heart of the programme – which became a must see on a Sunday night – was the reason so many people love Pettycur Bay – the views. The series featured an abundance of stunning aerial shots of the park, together with shots of the beautiful beach at Kinghorn, which lies beneath the park – and shots showing the expansive Firth of Forth itself.

“We had a fantastic reaction to the series,” said Steven Wallace. “The many scenic shots in the show certainly do justice to our lovely surroundings. It was great that the weather last summer was so nice when a lot of the filming took place. We feel that the programme certainly did its bit for tourism in Fife! It’s true that many people do come here for the amazing views – they’ve been a constant over the last 30 years, along with a Wallace at the helm of this business!”

Steven, his Dad Alan, Uncle Tommy, and Grandfather Thomas all appeared in the show. Said Steven: “We were all really pleased with the series, and think that Red Sky Productions, who put it together, did an amazing job. It was a very entertaining watch, the strength being the people featured, they were all so genuine in their love of Pettycur.”

Steven said that he had got used to seeing himself on the screen. “It’s something you are not used to at the start, but overall, I think I speak for everyone who was featured when I say we found it to be a very positive experience from start to finish. It was an absolute no brainer to get involved and do this when we were first approached by Red Sky. They put us at our ease and told us just to be ourselves.”

“We are so glad everyone enjoyed it all so much.”

