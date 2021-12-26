NEW BBC SCOTLAND TV SERIES EXPLORING PETTYCUR PARK LIFE TO AIR ON SUNDAY 9 JANUARY 2022

Life on the Bay, the new eight part TV series set in Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn is to air for the first time on Sunday 9 January at 9.30pm on BBC Scotland.

The series follows the lives of those who work at the popular park, telling stories from regular holidaymakers over four decades, along with covering the insights of the owners, the Wallace family.

The Wallaces have owned and run the Holiday Park, which incorporates the four star Bay Hotel, since the 1980s.

Cameras arrived at the park in the early summer, capturing stories and experiences from holiday park regulars and members of the public who use the leisure facilities, enjoy a meal or attend events at the park. Featuring interviews with the Wallace family and other key members of staff, the series, with each episode thirty minutes long, will shine a light on how the family has built the business throughout the decades, and reveal the behind the scenes work that has made it both a popular holiday destination for generations, as well as an important part of the local community.

Steven Wallace, one of the third generation of the Wallace family who is now involved in the day to day running of the business comments : “Not long to go now until the series takes to the air and needless to say, we are all very excited! It’s not every day you have an entire series dedicated to your holiday park – of which we are immensely proud – it will really put our family business on the map!”

“Lots of our customers past or present got involved in the shoot, from those who’ve owned a holiday home here for years, to those who have just joined our community,” added Steven. “As we’ve always said Pettycur belongs to its guests as much as to our family. It is a place that holds many special memories and has meant a lot to people over the last four decades. We have the personal touch and we hope this series will reflect that. Who knows one of our customers, or even a staff member could become the next big reality TV star!”

The series is produced for BBC Scotland by Red Sky Productions. Commenting, Declan Healy producer said: “We really enjoyed our time filming at Pettycur Holiday Park and have captured some lovely heartwarming and funny tales along the way. Plus, needless to say we have discovered some real characters! We hope that members of the public will really enjoy the series.”

www.pettycur.co.uk

