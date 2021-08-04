The UK’s leading kitchenware brand ProCook has announced its latest store launch at Edinburgh’s Fort Kinnaird, opening on Thursday 5 August.

ProCook is renowned for its extensive range of high quality, best-selling cooking and dining essentials which are sold through over 50 own-brand stores across the UK, its ecommerce site procook.co.uk and also in a growing number of European markets.

Andy Kerr, Retail Director at ProCook, said: “We strongly believe in the continued benefit of in-store physical retail as part of our multi-channel offer and Fort Kinnaird is the perfect proposition as we continue our expansion into retail parks this year. We can’t wait to welcome customers from Edinburgh and surrounding areas.”

Liam Smith, Centre Director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “ProCook coming to Fort Kinnaird is very exciting, and will certainly be well received by those shoppers who are budding amateur chefs and love to spend time in their kitchen.

“The addition of ProCook also fits in with our commitment to bring exciting new brands and experiences to the city, ensuring there is something for everyone who visits Fort Kinnaird.”

To browse the latest cookware, kitchenware and diningware from ProCook, visit the store at Fort Kinnaird from tomorrow.

