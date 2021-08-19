Raith Lake bosses have decided to close the fishery by the end of September and they have sent a notice to all customers and friends on social media.



A statement said: “Today (19.8. 2021), WITHOUT any prior notice, contractors turned up at fishery with excavating equipment under instruction from the landowner with instructions to gradually lower the level of the lake by at least 1/2metre with the main sluice already being lowered by 200mm today.

“This action would render the lake not viable as fishery or a business going forward and therefore I have made the hard decision to close the fishery by the end of September.

“This has come as shock to everybody involved in the fishery so if anyone has any questions please get in contact with myself.

“Going forward we will try to keep everyone informed with what’s happening if and when information becomes available.

“Until we close we will increasing the catch limits with brown trout included.”

Bosses added: “We have made many new friends in the short time we have run fishery and hope you continue to support us for our last five weeks. Sad times Craig. Please share.”

