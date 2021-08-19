Richie Worrall has been ruled out of Edinburgh Monarchs home joust with SGB Championship bottom-markers Kent Kings on Friday (tapes-up 7.30pm).

The Lancashire-based racer was injured in an high speed shunt against Plymouth Gladiators last Friday.

Meanwhile, Scott Nicholls is arguably the best rider to visit Armadale in recent seasons and he is expected to spearhead the attack when bottom-markers Kent Kings visit Edinburgh Monarchs tonight (FRI, 7.30pm).

Lowly Kings are, however, looking for a league double having beaten Monarchs by three points on their own track two weeks ago.

And the English combine underlined their recent improvement by beating Berwick Bandits 57-33 on Tuesday in Southern England.

Former Monarchs racer Cameron Heeps and ex-Glasgow Tigers rider Paul Starke are also in the Kent squad which is visiting the West Lothian track for the first time.

They prop up the 12-strong SGB Championship table with 12 points from 12 outings.

Edinburgh are third with 30 points from 15 starts, the same points as second-placed Poole Pirates who have three matches in hand.

Alex Harkess, Monarchs team manager, said: “Scott Nicholls has been a class act but this is a match we expect to win and we’ll be disappointed if it is as close as it was last week.”

Meanwhile, Glasgow top the division with 31 points from 14 starts and they entertain fifth-placed Leicester Lions (tapes-up 7.30pm) who have 27 points from their 14 matches.

Like this: Like Loading...