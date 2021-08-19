Hearts have been allocated away tickets for their trip to Tannadice on 28 August.

The team has been given an initial allocation of over 2,600 tickets.

Depending on demand, the club announced on Thursday that Hearts could have an extra 600 tickets for the clash. .

It will be the first away trip for Hearts fans since they travelled to St Mirren in March 2020, and will also be a return to his old club for Hearts boss Robbie Neilson, who swapped Tannadice for Tynecastle last summer.

Tickets are on sale directly from Dundee United and will go on sale on Monday, 23 August 2021.

