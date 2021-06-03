There are only three weeks to go until St James Quarter opens phase one and a competition opening today will reward the winner with vouchers to spend there.

On Thursday the new fashion district celebrated launching its official social channels – by framing the perfect selfie spots to capture the city’s changed skyline.

PHOTO Ian Georgeson

Four giant picture frames can be found at some of Edinburgh’s most Instagrammable locations including Calton Hill, St Andrew Square, The Mound and Neighbourgood Market in Stockbridge, for followers to capture their own selfies and win £150 vouchers, #nofilter needed.

To enter, step into the frame, share your pic and tag and follow StJamesQuarter on Instagram and Facebook.

The competition will run from Thursday 3 until Sunday 6 June, with entries officially closing on Monday 7 June at 9pm.

St James Quarter is Edinburgh's largest development in a generation. A new 1.7 million sq ft masterplan in urban placemaking. Comprising 850,000 sq ft of retail space, St James Quarter will complement the luxury shopping offer of neighbouring retailer Harvey Nichols, which anchors the premium shopping street of Multrees Walk.

