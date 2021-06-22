The owners of Ocean Terminal have lodged a proposal which suggests they intend to demolish a significant part of the building which is at present largely used for car parking. There is no suggestion of how the site will be developed but the proposal shows that a large part of the shopping centre could be removed.

The first step in the planning process is to have an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening required in terms of the planning legislation. This applies only to a particular type of development, and given the importance of the Ocean Terminal area with a new tram stop, residential developments and new distillery already underway, this development could be key.

The shopping centre lies on the dockside and the screening process will determine whether any development has a significant effect on the environment, all ahead of the owners then applying for permission to develop the site in whatever way they are proposing. There are no further details of any proposals at this time.

A spokesperson for Ambassador Group said: “A letter requesting discussions with planning officers has been submitted. This is the very start of a long process, but these are exciting times for Leith and Ocean Terminal.”

