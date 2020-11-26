Ocean Terminal in collaboration with The Leith Collective has an inspiring new community initiative to make sure that no one misses out on having a Christmas tree this year.

Gift a Tree invites anyone who has an artificial Christmas tree which they no longer use to donate it to the waterfront shopping centre’s ‘tree bank’ so that it can be given to a new home and a new family.

They are also looking for tree decorations and baubles so that the trees can start their new life with a bit of guaranteed sparkle.

Donations are being collected at The Leith Collective store on the 1st floor of the centre (opening hours – 10am-6pm Monday to Saturday and 11am-5pm Sunday) until 6 December 2020. Anyone who can re-home a tree is welcome to visit the store from 1 December to select a tree and a box of decorations if they are still available to take away.

Michelle McLeod, Ocean Terminal Centre Manager, said: “We want to make Christmas happy for as many people as possible and a Christmas tree is very much a part of a happy Christmas. It is a great way of recycling artificial trees that would otherwise gather dust in an attic somewhere or end up being thrown out to make way for a new one, when they could so easily be appreciated and decorated by a new family.

“We are part of a very generous and caring community in Leith and exchange initiatives like this in the past have always been extremely well supported. It’s a great way to get into the Christmas spirit.”

Sara Thomson of The Leith Collective, added: “Giving a helping hand to another family and helping to recycle surplus trees and unneeded decorations is a great way to support the local community. I would like to thank everyone who makes a donation – and I’m looking forward to seeing what wonderful Christmas treats arrives at our ‘tree bank’.

For anyone wishing to donate:

Any artificial tree is most welcome – big, small, dusted with pretend snow… we can’t accept fibre optic trees however and please ensure it has its stand!

All decorations in good condition welcome except for tree lights.

Please donate to The Leith Collective store, 1 st floor next to Zizzi (opening hours are 10-6 Mon to Sat 11-5 Sun)

floor next to Zizzi (opening hours are 10-6 Mon to Sat 11-5 Sun) Trees will be accepted until 6th December. Collections can be made from 1 December.

Like this: Like Loading...