The Hibernian Community Foundation has launched its Christmas appeal.

2020 has presented many challenges for everyone difficulties with isolation, a loss of freedom and for some, a loved one.

COVID-19 has forced us all to make sacrifices and has created uncertainty of what the future will hold.

With redundancies affecting families across the country, some may be struggling to provide food and clothing in the lead up to Christmas.

This festive season, the Hibernian Community Foundation want to do their part to support those who are vulnerable this December.

This year they have delivered food parcels, clothing and shoes to schools and communities over this very challenging period and they want to continue to do so over the Christmas period and into the New Year.

Whether your donation is big or small, any amount can have a massive impact on our community.

The Foundation are also accepting food donations at the club stores located at Easter Road and The Gyle.

In addition their social media accounts will be running auctions and raffles to raise funds in the build-up to Christmas Day to make a difference for those who are struggling.

The Foundation will be providing updates across December on their social channels on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and our Hibernian Community Foundation website.

