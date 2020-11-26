Aldi is now selling its 2020 Christmas drinks range from today in all stores. The list features a number of Scotland’s distillers and brewers, and includes award-winning whiskies, craft gins, limited edition cocktails and festive-themed brews.

Whether you are looking to top up your own drinks cabinet ahead of the festive season, or find a special gift for friends and family, here is what they have on offer:

The Glen Marnoch Single Malt Whisky range starts at just £16.49 (70cl; 40%ABV) with customers able to select from the Highland, Islay or Speyside Single Malts. Alternatively, for a special treat that won’t blow the budget, why not try the recently crowned Scotch Whisky ‘Master’ award-winning Glen Marnoch 12 Year Old Speyside Single Malt (£20.99, 70cl, 40%ABV).

Aldi’s gin collection features some of Scotland’s most talented distillers who have put Scottish gin on the map.

Eidyn Gin is developed exclusively for Aldi by The Old Curiosity Distillery in Edinburgh, and launched earlier this year. Priced at just £19.99 (70cl; 40% ABV) this premium London Dry style gin is already turning heads, picking up a silver at the Scottish Gin Awards this November.

The Eden Mill Botanical Project Miniature Gift Set (4x5cl; £9.99) is the perfect stocking filler for gin lovers this Christmas. The set includes a range of flavours from the Eden Mill Botanical Project including Chilli & Ginger, Plum & Pink Grapefruit, Passionfruit & Coconut along with its Scottish Dry Gin. Each of these miniatures are also available in full size 70cl bottles priced at £15.99.

Also from Eden Mill, the Botanical Project Mulled Gin (£15.99, 70cl) makes the perfect winter warmer with an initial hit of mulled fruit followed by a gentle spiced finish.

Bringing the bubbles to the party, the Eden Mill Botanical Project cocktail range includes Blackcurrant & Rhubarb Gin with Ginger, Blueberry & Vanilla Gin with American Cream Soda and Baked Apple & Salted Caramel Gin with Cola all priced at £1.19 per can (250ml, 5% ABV).

And Scotland’s brewers have certainly not been left out in the cold, with a range of seasonal brews to get beer lovers into the Christmas spirit, including Cairngorm Brewery’s Santa’s Sledgehammer (£1.69, 500ml, 5.6%ABV) and Orkney Brewery’s Clootie Dumpling (£1.69, 500ml, 4.3%ABV). The range also includes Edinburgh-based brewer Innis & Gunn (10 x 440ml, £10.12) and Clan Ales Barrel Aged Ales (4 x 330ml, £10.99)





Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “Scotland’s prodigious talent for brewing and distilling is recognised around the world, and with the range of exceptional Scottish beers and spirits on offer at Aldi this Christmas its clear to see why. We are proud to support our extremely talented and inventive Scottish brewers and distillers who have outdone themselves again with this fantastic line up of Scottish drinks perfect for the festive season.”

The full festive drinks range will be on sale at all 95 Aldi stores across Scotland from Thursday.

