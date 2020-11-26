Hibernian Women have announced the signing of Emma Heikkilä who joins the club off the back of studying in America where she played for Nova Southeastern University. In that time she scored 34 goals and had 17 assists, the second best record in the school’s history.

She has also represented her country at youth level, a standout moment being a hat-trick against Northern Ireland.

8th November 2020 Edinburgh – AHibs women’s manager, Dean Dibson, ahead of their SWFL1 game between Hibs and Rangers at Ainslie Park, Edinburgh. The visitors ran out 1-0 winners on the day. *** NOT FOR SYNDICATION ***

Emma will return to Finland and link up with the squad again in January she will be ready to battle for a spot in the starting line-up when she returns in 2021.

She told Hibernian TV: “I’ve loved the training sessions I’ve had with the team. I can see there is a lot of intensity.

“The girls and staff are passionate about what they do, and I love it.

“I love that we share ambitions to be successful. Hopefully we can go as high as possible.

“I want to score goals. I want to assist. I want to do everything I can so we can excel.”

Head Coach, Dean Gibson was delighted to add her to his squad: “Emma is a fantastic addition to the group.

“She’s a player who comes to us with good experience and played at decent level out in the United States.

“She is a signing of stature and one the club is delighted to make.

“Emma will bring creativity and goals. She has had a brilliant record over the past few years in both assisting others and scoring goals.

“We will be in regular contact with her over the next four weeks.

“Our Physical Performance Coach, Neil Ross will be in touch with her from now until she returns over to Scotland to start training with the group.

“She’s a professional and we have no doubt she will come ready to go and in great shape.”

Like this: Like Loading...