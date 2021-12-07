The owners of Ocean Terminal, Ambassador Group are holding a public exhibition which begins this week and runs from 10 to 31 December 2021.

On Thursday there is an in person exhibition with the design team who will display the plans for the redevelopment and discuss these with the public.

Community feedback is key according the developers who have laid out a new bold design opening up the great views from the centre, particularly towards Royal Yacht Britannia, with waterfront seating areas and an unobstructed promenade along the water’s edge.

The east end car park will be demolished to make way for the new mixed use area which will incorporate retail, tourism, leisure, workspaces for small businesses and some housing.

This will improve the public realm spaces at the destination. The shopping centre will be served by the tram from next year, and is already on major bus routes and active travel paths.

Chris Richardson, Managing Director at Ambassador Investments said, “We have said from the beginning we want to work closely with the local community and stakeholders, to make sure that together we create a sustainable and attractive waterfront experience for the people of Leith and Edinburgh, that introduces more interaction with the space than it’s ever experienced before.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Ocean Terminal as we embark upon significant change that will future proof its place on the waterfront. Through the diverse retail, tourism, leisure and wellbeing offering it will become the place to be.”

