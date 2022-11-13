As part of Scotland on Tour, the exciting initiative to support the recovery of Scotland’s live music industry, celebrated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist George Francis will play Pianodrome at the Wee Hub at Ocean Terminal on Friday 25 November.

Originally from Gloucester and now living in Fife, George Francis’ music is layered with beautiful harmonies and soaring melodies. He released his debut album, Year of the Dog in June 2022, after producing it himself with support from Tim Lane on drums, Joe Acheson on bass and Bado Reti on double bass.

George’s performances are compelling, with music and lyrics that are both beautiful and thought-provoking.

George Francis said: “Having recently released my first album, it is great to be a part of Scotland on Tour and to have the chance to perform in places I wouldn’t necessarily have played otherwise. It will be amazing to connect with the audience at the Pianodrome in its new location within Ocean Terminal in Leith. It is a fantastic venue with a brilliant story of creativity behind it, and I’m sure it will be a really atmospheric setting for my songs. It will also be a great opportunity to showcase the album with a full four-piece band and I’m happy that Bado Réti Duo have agreed to do an opening set at the start of the night.”

Scotland on Tour supports the creation of hundreds of concerts and performances at much-loved arts centres, town halls and community venues across Scotland. More than 120 artists are set to perform at more than 100 venues across the country as part of the initiative.

The project, which has been created and managed by Active Events, was made possible by £750,000 of Scottish Government backing and will focus on increasing the number of opportunities to showcase and enjoy live music, while bringing exciting acts to the doorstep of city, towns, villages and rural communities.

Culture Minister Neil Gray said: “We’re delighted to support the live music industry with £750,000 to fund the year-long Scotland on Tour initiative to boost the sector’s post-Covid recovery.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for performers and promoters to get back in front of live audiences and for people to back our creative communities by supporting the hundreds of gigs that will take place in venues right across Scotland.”

Scotland on Tour is Funded by Scottish Government and organised by Active Events, with input from representatives from across the industry including Creative Scotland, Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, XpoNorth and South of Scotland Enterprise.

The year-long Scotland on Tour bill includes both emerging and established artists with genre-spanning acts appearing across the breadth and width of the country, with rock, pop, jazz, classical, folk, trad and acoustic genres all being showcased.

www.scotlandontour.com

