Promise-funded initiatives are being celebrated this Adoption Week Scotland.
Two projects are trying to transform the lives of adopted children and young people in Scotland.
Adoption UK Scotland’s #E Project has helped dozens of young adoptees gain confidence and learn new skills since its launch in the summer of 2021. Older participants have also been given the opportunity to join the project’s Youth Advisory Board, where they have had an input into the running of the charity’s services and learned how to make their voices heard by decision-makers and politicians.
The Association for Fostering, Kinship and Adoption (AFKA) Scotland’s Staying Connected project is working with six local authorities to create a Transitions Toolkit, which will enable social workers across the country to better support adopted children and young people through the adoption process and beyond.
Both projects are being highlighted during Adoption Week Scotland 2022, which focuses on adopted people’s connection with family, past, present and future.
Angie Gillies, AFKA director, explained: “The landscape of care in Scotland is changing and the numbers of children requiring adoption outwith their birth family is reducing. However there are still children who cannot live within their family of origin and for whom adoption can provide family care now and in the future.
“We hear from people with care experience how important it is to maintain connections to support healthy development and emotional wellbeing. It is therefore, imperative that we support children to understand their roots, their journey and their sense of future self. We must support them throughout their family life whether that be past, present or future. We must #keepthepromise to children, young people and adults to maintain the relationships that are important to them and to listen to their views throughout their journey.”
Carol Hunter, #E Project lead, has seen first-hand the positive impact of the project on young adoptees. She said: “In our #E community, our young persons’ voices are heard, fostering a sense of self-worth, belonging and promoting positive relationships, as well as providing the opportunity to build on skills for personal development, confidence and self-belief through opportunities and experiences that gain them lifelong transferrable skills.
“The project is designed to allow them to move through the age groups over the years, going into adulthood with a community of likeminded individuals. As an adoptee I appreciate that some adult adoptees felt unsupported growing up, and projects like ours address that gap in support.”
Fiona Aitken, Adoption UK Scotland director, added: “The existence of the #E project is crucial for organisations like Adoption UK Scotland to centre the experiences and voices of our children, young people and adults who have experienced the care system. We see it as a vital service for our community.”
The #E Project and Staying Connected were both funded through The Promise Scotland, which supports organisations working to implement the recommendations of the Independent Care Review that all children in Scotland should grow up loved, safe and respected.
Clare Haughey, Minister for Children and Young People, said: “Adoption Week is our chance to celebrate the positive difference that adoption is making to children and young people across Scotland. It is a chance to come together to recognise the importance of loving, supportive relationships throughout life.
“I’d like to thank everyone involved in these projects that are championing the voices of young people with care experience.
“We continue to work in partnership with the adoption sector to Keep the Promise by ensuring adoptive families get the right support at the right time.”
Scotland on Tour at the Wee Hub
As part of Scotland on Tour, the exciting initiative to support the recovery of Scotland’s live music industry, celebrated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist George Francis will play Pianodrome at the Wee Hub at Ocean Terminal on Friday 25 November. Originally from Gloucester and now living in Fife, George Francis’ music is layered with beautiful harmonies and…
Flyers seeing Stars in Challenge Cup quarter-final
Fife Flyers will square-up to Dundee Stars in the quarter-final of the Viaplay Challenge Cup. Belfast Giants face Nottingham Panthers, Sheffield Steelers go against Cardiff Devils and Coventry Blaze are drawn with Guildford Flames, the current leaders of the Viaplay Elite League. Elite League: Fife Flyers 6, Nottingham Panthers 1: Zack Phillips claimed a glory…
Continue Reading Flyers seeing Stars in Challenge Cup quarter-final
New team to run Rosebery Venues amid regeneration plans
There are new faces on the team at Rosebery Venues, the events side of the Dalmeny family business at Barnbougle Castle, Rosebery House and Rosebery Steading . Malcolm Burberry is the new General Manager, while Max Baker joins as Operations Manager. Two Wedding & Event Managers, Louise Hunt and Jo Kemp, also join the team,…
Continue Reading New team to run Rosebery Venues amid regeneration plans
Elf Toddle Walk at The Centre raises thousands for CHAS
Last weekend more than 150 little elves lined up to take part in the toddle walk at The Centre in Livingston, raising thousands for charity as they walked around the shopping mall. Their route was a one-mile lap around The Centre after they had warmed up with a fitness instructor accompanied by dancing elves. The…
Continue Reading Elf Toddle Walk at The Centre raises thousands for CHAS
Finalists in place for Championship and League One Cup
Holders Dryburgh Athletic and Women’s League One leaders FC Edinburgh are through to the final of the Championship and League One Cup after a thrilling day of semi-finals in Airdrie. In the noon kick off, Dryburgh surprised Glasgow side Rossvale with an assured 3-0 victory, a first half double from Megan Robb supplemented by an…
Continue Reading Finalists in place for Championship and League One Cup
It’s Christmas now at the Quarter
St James Quarter is all lit up like a Christmas tree after its Christmas Light Switch On event. Representatives from St James Quarter’s charity partners, Cash 4 Kids and Deaf Action pushed the big red button and declared it officially Christmas at The Quarter. Edinburgh Rock Choir sang joyful tunes from the galleria as crowds…