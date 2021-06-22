Detectives in Edinburgh have renewed an appeal for information as enquiries continue into the attempted murder of a man in Edinburgh.

A 34-year-old man was found seriously injured in a common stairwell at West Pilton Grove around 5pm on Friday, 18 June.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for sighting of a car believed to be linked to the incident.

A dark blue Volkswagen Golf GTI was seen driving at speed in the Drylaw area before the incident and a similar vehicle was then seen being driven erratically Sheriffhall Roundabout around 5.30pm on Friday.

A similar vehicle was later found set alight later that evening.

Detective Inspector Alison MacDonald said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle or who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage showing this vehicle.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone with information about a similar car which was set alight near Shawfair railway station later during the evening on Friday, 18 June.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and anyone with any information can call 101, quoting incident 2690 of 18 June or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

