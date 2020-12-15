More than 50 Christmas trees have been donated and are now ready for collection, following an appeal by Ocean Terminal and The Leith Collective to ensure that no one misses out on having their own tree to put presents under this year.

The Gift a Tree initiative launched in November aims to find new homes for artificial trees no longer needed and following a period of quarantine – and a quick inspection by Santa – the trees are available to any family, for free, to bring a bit of extra festive cheer into their living rooms.

There are also a limited number of baubles and other decorations that have been kindly donated alongside the Christmas spruces.

The collection point is from The Leith Collective store on the first floor of the shopping centre, open 10am-6pm Monday to Saturday and 11am-5pm Sunday

Michelle MacLeod, General Manager at Ocean Terminal, said: “People in the community have been extremely generous and I’m delighted that we have so many trees that can now be re-homed with a new family. Every little helps and this form of recycling does everyone some good. The trees have been kept under COVID safe conditions and are ready to bring a bit of joy into a new home.”

Sara Thomson of The Leith Collective, added: “Giving a helping hand to another family and helping to recycle surplus trees and unneeded decorations is a great way to support the local community. I would like to thank everyone who has made a donation – we now have 50 trees ready to be re-homed and re-loved.”

